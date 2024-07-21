21 July 2024

Four men die as car crashes into tree near Cheltenham

By The Newsroom
21 July 2024

Four men have died after a car crashed into a tree in Ullenwood, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Police found the black Renault Clio on the A436 while on patrol shortly before 2am on Sunday.

The vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree.

Gloucestershire police said urgent work is being undertaken to identify those involved and notify their next of kin.

The road remains closed in both directions between the A417 Air Balloon roundabout and Severn Springs while a collision investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the collision or with dashcam footage is asked to contact the police.

