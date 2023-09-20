Four notorious Birmingham pubs named among UK's roughest

A post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has seen five Birmingham pubs named as some of the 'roughest' in the UK. The West End Bar, The Lyndhurst, The Dubliner, Monkey House, and Manor House were all mentioned. Each of these pubs, now closed, were known for their lively atmospheres, with some holding live music events. Despite being closed, they leave a lasting reputation among locals. A West Brom pub, unnamed in the post, also received a mention due to an incident involving an East End accent.

The Asian Curry Awards, often referred to as the "Curry Oscars", have shortlisted ten restaurants in and around Birmingham. These awards encompass a broad spectrum of Asian and Oriental cuisines, from Bangladeshi to Vietnamese. Six curry restaurants, two Chinese, and one Bangladeshi eatery from Birmingham are finalists. The awards are a contest between long-established and new eateries. The winners will be announced on 19 November at Grosvenor House, London. Public voting continues on the Asian Curry Awards website.

The Bianchis Group, renowned for their popular Italian restaurants in Bristol, has launched their largest venture yet, Pazzo. Replacing their former restaurant Pasta Loco which closed due to rising costs and a pedestrianisation scheme, Pazzo offers a global menu alongside traditional Italian dishes. Located in the former Bar Humbug venue, Pazzo boasts a south-facing courtyard, bar, dining room, private dining area, and an advanced open kitchen. Dominic Borel, co-owner, hopes Pazzo will be recognised as one of Bristol's best restaurants, blending their original approach with lessons learnt over years in the industry.

The Kensington Arms, a long-standing gastropub in Redland, Bristol, continues to serve some of the city's best food under head chef Oscar Davis. Though famous for its Sunday roast, the pub, fondly known as 'The Kenny', offers a high-quality selection throughout the week. The menu changes regularly depending on the season and supply. Signature dishes include hand-dived scallops, wagyu beef bavette, dry-aged Hereford rump cap steak and Brixham brill. The eatery maintains a friendly atmosphere, making it a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. Despite several new restaurants opening in the area, The Kensington Arms remains a favourite.

Celtic Football Club plans to engage in settlement discussions with the attorneys of over 20 former Celtic Boys Club players, following the conviction of previous coaches and officials for sexual offences against teen players. While the club has not admitted liability, this group litigation pertains to historical sexual assault allegations by convicted paedophiles Jim Torbett and Frank Cairney. The litigation's legal team has indicated the forthcoming proof will likely be adjourned as individual cases are evaluated for potential settlement.

Bristol's blue and yellow ferry boats are testing a new route to serve the east of the city. The trial, running until 24 September, will operate a shuttle service from Netham Lock to the City Centre via Temple Meads. This route extends their service to East Bristol, a welcomed addition for the poorly-served St Anne's area. As part of the trial, boat crews will distribute surveys to aid service improvements. The 40-minute journey costs £6 each way, with only card payments accepted onboard. The co-director of Bristol Community Ferry Boats encourages residents to use the service to ensure its long-term availability.

Warwick Wakefield, a well-loved local butcher from Birmingham, is set to retire and close his shop, Warwick Butchers, after nearly 50 years in business. The decision, announced via Facebook, was taken due to Wakefield's age and difficulties in staffing. His announcement sparked an outcry from the local community, with many sharing fond memories and expressing their sadness at the closure. Wakefield, however, stated his need for retirement and expressed his gratitude to his loyal customers over the years.

Aston Villa WFC player, Alisha Lehmann, 24, is a sensation on social media boasting over 15 million Instagram followers. The Swiss forward, known for her sporting prowess and personal style, announced the pre-order availability of her 2024 calendar via her Instagram platform. Available in standard and limited editions, her calendar can be bought from her official online store which also offers a wide variety of products. Lehmann's announcement received mixed reactions from her fans, with some expressing their anticipation and others challenging her portrayal as a sex symbol, yet her supporters were quick to counter the criticism.

Five Merseyside restaurants have been shortlisted for the 2023 Asian Curry Awards by the Asian Catering Federation. The nominees, which include a wide range of Asian cuisines, will be cut down via online public vote. The winners will be chosen by a panel of visiting judges and announced at a gala in London on 19 November. The Merseyside restaurants in contention are the Green Olive Italian & Indian Restaurant, the Purple Olive (with branches on Speke Road, Liverpool and Chester Road, Ellesmere Port), Rosa Thai (Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool), and Yuet Ben (Upper Duke Street, Liverpool).

The creators of the documentary, Panthera Britannia Declassified, have reported a significant increase in big cat sightings across the UK since the film's release in July. The team has been flooded with reports, pictures, and videos, including a video of a black leopard and its cubs seen in Bristol. The documentary's director, Matt Everett, and producer, Tim Whittard, state that the volume of responses indicates public interest and acceptance. They believe these sightings suggest more than mere folklore and urban myths.