Four taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash causes fire and rail delays

Four people including two young children were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Wolverhampton sparked a fire causing “major disruption” to rail services.

West Midlands Police said a Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with a van, a BMW and a railway bridge at just after 11am on Saturday in Manor Road, Ettingshall.

A woman and two young children were taken to hospital for further assessment “although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening”, police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and will be spoken to in due course

The collision led to a fire and officers helped the occupants of the BMW from their vehicle, police said.

National Rail said as a result of the fire, trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted.

On Saturday afternoon, Birmingham New Street station said that “significant disruption” was expected until the end of the day.

In a post on its X account, the station added: “After safety inspections, we’re able to run a small number of trains over the bridge at reduced speeds.

“Work continues to assess damage to other equipment and repairs will be needed.”

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “Four people have been taken to hospital following a collision on Manor Road, Ettingshall, this morning (12 October).

West Midlands Police asked anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, or via live chat on its website – quoting log 1583 of October 12.