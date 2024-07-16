Four Welsh ministers quit and call for First Minister to stand down

Four Welsh ministers have quit the Government in protest against First Minister Vaughan Gething’s leadership, telling him they cannot get on with the job “without you standing down”.

Mick Antoniw, Julie James, Lesley Griffiths and Jeremy Miles resigned on Tuesday morning, posting separate letters on social media in which they called for Mr Gething to go.

The First Minister has come under sustained criticism in recent months for his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn, and over a series of rows concerning donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader.

This led to the collapse of a co-operation agreement between his party and Plaid Cymru, and he subsequently lost a non-binding vote of no confidence in the Senedd.

In a letter quitting as Welsh economy secretary, Mr Miles told Mr Gething: “We cannot continue like this.”

We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that

Mr Miles, who ran against Mr Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership, added: “The events of the last few months, including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

“It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.

“I can’t see any way forward for us which allows us to get on with job we are elected to do, without you standing down.”

Ms James told the First Minister she fears Welsh devolution will be at risk if he continues in the role.

In her letter resigning as housing secretary, she said: “This cannot be what you wanted and must have caused you and your family a lot of pain, and I think has visibly caused huge divisions in the group and damaged both the country and the party.

“I think it also now threatens the continued existence of the devolution journey itself.

“We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that.”

The Welsh Government and Welsh Labour Party have been contacted for comment.

Mr Gething made history in March when he became the first black leader of any European country, succeeding Mark Drakeford as the First Minster of Wales.

He previously ran for the Welsh Labour leadership and first minister position in 2018, when he lost to Mr Drakeford.

The resignations come ahead of a fresh crunch vote on Wednesday, with the First Minister facing a motion tabled by the Tories which could compel him to publish the evidence he used to sack Ms Blythyn.

Opposition group leaders have lept on the resignations, saying Mr Gething must now stand aside.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: “Vaughan Gething’s time as First Minister is rightly coming to an end.

“But Labour cannot fool the people of Wales. These ministers, like Jeremy Miles, sat in his Cabinet, they stood by his side, and they are culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales.

“Wales will remember.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth accused Mr Gething of having led a “Government of chaos” and of putting self-interest ahead of the people of Wales.

He said: “For months, the First Minister’s poor judgment, aversion to scrutiny and ‘do nothing’ approach to governing has undermined the office of First Minister and brought Welsh politics into disrepute.

“Seldom have heads of government in a democracy disregarded the will of its legislature by carrying on despite losing a vote of confidence.

“The Labour Party has thrown its weight behind Vaughan Gething and (Prime Minister) Keir Starmer has acted as his main cheerleader.

“The ministers who resigned today are equally culpable, they should have acted far sooner than their 11th-hour intervention when it was a case of one bad headline too many.”