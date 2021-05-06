France sends police patrol boats to Jersey as fisheries row deepens
France has despatched two patrol boats to Jersey as tensions continued to rise in the dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.
Agence France-Presse reported the two police vessels had been sent after Britain deployed a pair of Royal Navy vessels to the Channel Island.
Earlier dozens of French fishing boats gathered off the Jersey capital, St Helier, amid fears they were preparing to blockade the harbour.
Jersey’s external relations minister, Ian Gorst, said he would be speaking to the French fishermen in an attempt to defuse the worsening row.
“It’s important that we respond to threats, but the answer to this solution is to continue to talk and diplomacy,” he told BBC News.
HMS Severn and HMS Tamar have been deployed by the UK Government to “monitor the situation”.
The row erupted after the Jersey government said French fishing boats would be required to obtain a licence to fish in the island’s waters under the terms of the UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU which came into force last week.
It caused anger in the French fishing communities who complained boats which had operated there for years were suddenly having their access to the fisheries restrict.
Earlier this week the French maritime minister Annick Girardin said Paris would cut off electricity to Jersey – which gets 95% of its power supply from France – if the dispute was not resolved.