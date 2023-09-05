Fred Again at Alexandra Palace: event details, setlist, times revealed

South London musician Fred Again is set to perform his largest headline shows at Alexandra Palace this week. Previously seen at smaller London venues like the O2 Academy and Roundhouse, he will now entertain over 40,000 fans in the Great Hall. The four-night stint will commence at 6.30pm and is predicted to conclude around 11pm. Whilst no setlist has been confirmed, Fred Again has hinted at different sets each night. Fans may anticipate some tracks performed at his recent gigs, including "Kyle (I Found You)", "Bleu (Better With Time)", and "Marea (We've Lost Dancing)".

Manchester Airport is set to mark the 20th anniversary of Concorde's last flight with a special Gala dinner. Set for October 2023, the event will be held at the Runway Visitor Park under the wings of the iconic aircraft. Attendees will enjoy a four-course meal, entertainment including a performance by soprano Gemma Ashley, and the chance to board the Concorde. The evening will conclude with a demonstration of the aircraft's famous nose droop. Tickets for the black-tie affair are now available at £90 per person.

Birmingham's historic pubs are treasured by locals. Often preserving the city's historical facades while offering modern and refurbished interiors, these buildings are a testament to Birmingham's rich history. Many are Grade-II listed, signifying their importance in preserving Britain's heritage. Despite the city boasting various cocktail bars, Brummies still find comfort in the familiarity of pubs. For your next pub visit, consider one of these listed establishments for a taste of real ale. We've examined the Grade-II listed pubs in Birmingham city centre and listed the ones still operating.

K-pop girl group Twice is set to perform at the O2 Arena in London this week, marking their UK debut. The performances on September 7 and 8 are part of the group's Ready To Be world tour. These will be their only scheduled UK shows, with the tour continuing on to Paris and Berlin. Fans attending the London concerts can expect doors to open at 6pm, though the setlist and finish time have not been confirmed. The O2 Arena's floor area will be fully seated for the performances. Remaining tickets can be found on Ticketmaster and AXS.

The National Television Awards are set to return to London's O2 Arena, celebrating the nation's favourite TV shows. Last-minute tickets are still available via Ticketmaster and the O2 Arena's official ticket partner, AXS. Doors will open at 7pm on Tuesday, with the awards ceremony beginning at 8pm and concluding at 10.30pm. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, particularly red-carpet ticket holders. The event will be broadcast live on ITV. Underground services from North Greenwich will run until after midnight.

Tom Jones, a celebrated Welsh singer, will embark on a tour ending with a concert at the AO Arena in Manchester in December. With a remarkable 60-year career in the music industry, Jones has sold over 100 million records, received multiple Grammy awards, and has honoured by the Queen with a knighthood. He continues to actively contribute to the industry as a coach on The Voice UK. His 2021 album "Surrounded By Time" saw him become the oldest man to secure a Number 1 spot on the UK Official Albums Chart with new material. Tickets will be available from 10am on 8 September via Ticketmaster.

Celebrated music group, Simple Minds, have announced a large UK tour following last year's successful 40th anniversary tour. They are set to perform in Manchester's AO Arena among nine other venues. In recent years, the band has gained achieving international acclaim with their popular tracks such as 'Promised You a Miracle', 'Glittering Prize', and 'Don’t You Forget About Me'. The UK and Ireland tour will commence at Leeds First Direct Arena on 15 March, leading up to a home concert in Glasgow's The OVO Hydro. Jim Kerr, Simple Minds' lead singer, expressed his excitement for the tour, acknowledging the importance of concerts for their band and audience.

The Moseley Folk and Arts Festival, held at Moseley Park and Pool, attracted thousands of visitors from 1-3 September. The mixture of live performances, talks, delicious food and more, was enhanced by fantastic weather. The Saw Doctors headlined the second day of the festival, which offered attendees world-class music, spoken word, comedy, and more. The family-friendly festival, started in 2005, entertained both old and young alike. Billy Bragg replaced The Proclaimers on the final day, due to their cancellation for health reasons.

Irish singer and former One Direction member, Niall Horan, has included a performance in Manchester on August 27, 2024, as part of his "The Show - Live On Tour". The concert will take place at Manchester’s newest large scale music venue, Co-op Live Arena. Notably, this will be Horan's first performance in Manchester since 2018. Pre-sale tickets for Co-op members will be available from September 6, with general sale commencing on September 8, through the Co-op's website.