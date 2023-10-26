Freddy Krueger glove from A Nightmare On Elm Street among film props on auction

Props from hit horror films including The Shining, Sweeney Todd and A Nightmare On Elm Street are to go under the hammer next month.

The film and TV memorabilia auction will feature more than 1,800 items during the four-day event starting on November 9, with auction house Propstore expecting to fetch over £12 million in total.

Among the top-tier horror items is Freddy Krueger’s (Robert Englund) screen-matched hero glove with razor blade fingers and an original hand-drawn design of the piece from 1984 classic film A Nightmare On Elm Street – which is estimated to sell for up to £400,000.

Meanwhile, Jason Voorhees’s (Kane Hodder) screen-matched costume and bodysuit from 1993 film Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday is expected to fetch up to £100,000, alongside a screen-matched hockey mask estimated at £40,000 to £80,000.

Screen-matched means the item is uniquely identified as the same on screen.

A hand-annotated shooting script from The Shining director Stanley Kubrick is also up for sale with a top estimate of £60,000.

Johnny Depp character Sweeney Todd’s razor blades from 2007 film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is expected to raise up to £30,000 during the live auction, while Leatherface’s (R A Mihailoff) human “skin” mask from Jeff Burr’s 1990 thriller Texas Chainsaw Massacre III could fetch up to £25,000.

Fans of modern horror can also bid on a Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) make-up display from 2019 film IT Chapter Two with an estimated top price of £12,000, as well as a Ghostface mask from 2011’s Scream 4 for up to £10,000.

The auction will also see Poltergeist star Oliver Robins’s autograph book alongside an autographed cast photo wich could fetch up to £12,000.

US actor Robins, who played Robbie in the 1982 hit, said: “I’m thrilled to offer everyone a piece of cinematic history – my original autograph book from the set of Poltergeist.

“This cherished relic holds the signatures of many incredibly talented cast and crew I had the privilege to work alongside on this iconic horror film.

“Now, it’s time to entrust it to a new caretaker who will cherish and preserve this unique piece of movie magic.

“Each page is a vivid reminder of the passion and camaraderie that fuelled our efforts in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life.”

The four-day auction will see global bids placed online, over the phone, or through absentee bidding, while in-room bidding will also be open to the public at Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London during the first two days.

Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “Once again, we’ve assembled an extraordinary assortment of iconic horror props and costumes that will surely thrill movie fans!

“As you browse through our 1,800-lot catalogue, you’ll spot many familiar faces from the world of horror, including props and costumes from Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Ghostface and many others.”