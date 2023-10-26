Freddy Krueger glove from A Nightmare On Elm Street among film props on auction
Props from hit horror films including The Shining, Sweeney Todd and A Nightmare On Elm Street are to go under the hammer next month.
The film and TV memorabilia auction will feature more than 1,800 items during the four-day event starting on November 9, with auction house Propstore expecting to fetch over £12 million in total.
Among the top-tier horror items is Freddy Krueger’s (Robert Englund) screen-matched hero glove with razor blade fingers and an original hand-drawn design of the piece from 1984 classic film A Nightmare On Elm Street – which is estimated to sell for up to £400,000.
Meanwhile, Jason Voorhees’s (Kane Hodder) screen-matched costume and bodysuit from 1993 film Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday is expected to fetch up to £100,000, alongside a screen-matched hockey mask estimated at £40,000 to £80,000.
Screen-matched means the item is uniquely identified as the same on screen.
A hand-annotated shooting script from The Shining director Stanley Kubrick is also up for sale with a top estimate of £60,000.
Johnny Depp character Sweeney Todd’s razor blades from 2007 film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is expected to raise up to £30,000 during the live auction, while Leatherface’s (R A Mihailoff) human “skin” mask from Jeff Burr’s 1990 thriller Texas Chainsaw Massacre III could fetch up to £25,000.
Fans of modern horror can also bid on a Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) make-up display from 2019 film IT Chapter Two with an estimated top price of £12,000, as well as a Ghostface mask from 2011’s Scream 4 for up to £10,000.
The auction will also see Poltergeist star Oliver Robins’s autograph book alongside an autographed cast photo wich could fetch up to £12,000.
US actor Robins, who played Robbie in the 1982 hit, said: “I’m thrilled to offer everyone a piece of cinematic history – my original autograph book from the set of Poltergeist.
“This cherished relic holds the signatures of many incredibly talented cast and crew I had the privilege to work alongside on this iconic horror film.
“Now, it’s time to entrust it to a new caretaker who will cherish and preserve this unique piece of movie magic.
“Each page is a vivid reminder of the passion and camaraderie that fuelled our efforts in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life.”
The four-day auction will see global bids placed online, over the phone, or through absentee bidding, while in-room bidding will also be open to the public at Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London during the first two days.
Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “Once again, we’ve assembled an extraordinary assortment of iconic horror props and costumes that will surely thrill movie fans!
“As you browse through our 1,800-lot catalogue, you’ll spot many familiar faces from the world of horror, including props and costumes from Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Ghostface and many others.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox