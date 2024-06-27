27 June 2024

Freight train derails in suburban Chicago

By The Newsroom
27 June 2024

Emergency officials ordered an evacuation after a freight train derailed in suburban Chicago on Thursday.

The train derailed in the village of Matteson around 10.30am local time, WGN-TV reported. No injuries have been reported.

Workers are trying to determine whether any hazardous materials have leaked from the train. Officials ordered residents within a mile of the incident to evacuate.

A message on the village’s Facebook page warns people to plan to for a “long-term” evacuation and take medication and supplies with them when they leave.

Messages The Associated Press left for village officials and Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones seeking more details were not immediately returned.

Train compartments piled up after a derailment in Chicago on Thursday (WLS via AP) (AP)

