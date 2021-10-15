error code: 1003
15 October 2021

French ticket-holder scoops record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot

A French ticket-holder has won the record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers were 21, 26, 31, 34, 49, and the Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 05.

Friday’s game was expected to attract a surge of entries due to the size of the winnings.

Tuesday’s jackpot now sits at an estimated £14 million.

Frances and Patrick Connolly (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

There have been five UK EuroMillions jackpot winners so far this year, including the anonymous winners of £122 million in April and £111 million in June.

The biggest recent UK winners to go public were Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million prize in 2019.

