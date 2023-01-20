Talks are taking place on Friday to try to bring an end to the ongoing dispute over teachers’ pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
20 January 2023

Fresh talks to take place amid dispute over teachers’ pay in Scotland

By The Newsroom
20 January 2023

Fresh talks are taking place in a bid to end strike action by teachers over pay in Scotland.

The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, which brings together the Scottish Government, local authority leaders in Cosla and trades unions, is to meet on Friday.

However the EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, has insisted that its protests will continue until a “substantially improved” pay offer is received.

Unions have already rejected a deal that would see most teachers receive a 5% pay rise, though some lower earners would get a 6.85% increase.

Instead teachers, who are striking in Angus and East Dunbartonshire on Friday, are demanding a 10% wage hike.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “The reality is that our members are not prepared to accept the sub-inflation 5% that has repeatedly been offered, and only a substantially improved offer from the Scottish Government and Cosla can end this dispute.

“Strike action will continue until that improved offer is on the table for our members.”

Her comments came after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for “further compromise” to end the dispute.

Ms Sturgeon conceded there “does still remain a gap” between the unions’ demands and “what is affordable”.

But she insisted: “This is a Government that values public sector workers and seeks to negotiate fair pay deals.

“To that end, we continue to work closely with trade unions and local government partners to reach a deal that is fair and affordable.”

