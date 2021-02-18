Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot of £176m could see biggest ever UK lottery winner

The £176 million jackpot up for grabs in Friday’s EuroMillions draw could make someone Britain’s biggest lottery winner.

The top prize would beat the current record of £170 million won by an anonymous UK winner in 2019.

They would be propelled into the Sunday Times Rich List, becoming around the 700th wealthiest person in the UK.

The winner’s new fortune would exceed that of rock legends Eric Clapton, who is worth £175 million, and Queen guitarist Roger Taylor at £170 million.

They would be not far behind DJ Calvin Harris at £180 million, and Robbie Williams at £185 million.

A little over 10% of the jackpot could buy a home among London’s jetset in Sloan Gardens, Belgravia, for £18.5 million.

Or the winner could turn to the elite world of horse racing – the most expensive racehorse sold for £53.7 million in 2000, just 30.5% of the jackpot.

If floating real estate is of interest, £176 million would buy a sizeable superyacht to grace the quays of Monaco in the summer.

But it would not buy the most expensive superyacht – Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich spent a reported £1.5 billion on his yacht Eclipse, while the gold-plated History Supreme sold for a rumoured £2.8 billion.

According to Camelot, if the £176 million jackpot were laid out in £50 notes, it would stretch from London to the Isle of Man.

If it were piled up, it would be 468 metres high.

Camelot’s Andy Carter said: “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many players that have won big on the National Lottery and the first piece of advice I always give is not to rush.

“There is rarely anything that needs doing, especially right now, so take some time to plan and dream.

“You’ve just won mega amounts of money – allow yourself some time to get used to that fact!”

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 210 million euros (£182 million) and Friday’s draw is set to be close to the cap.

If no one wins, the jackpot will stay at 210 million euros for four more draws until it has to be won in the fifth draw, either by matching all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, or by rolling the entire jackpot into the next prize tier, won through five matching numbers and one Lucky Star.

