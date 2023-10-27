27 October 2023

Friday's weather in Bristol: Rainy with a hint of sun tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
27 October 2023

In Bristol, the morning will start with a temperature of 10°C, and there will be scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C, and the scattered showers will continue.

Moving on to tomorrow, the morning will again be 10°C, but it will be cloudy with sunny spells. However, the afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 12°C, and the scattered showers will return.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be for temperatures to hover around 10°C. The maximum temperature will not exceed 12°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

world news

Tory MP Crispin Blunt arrested on suspicion of rape

news

22 dead and dozens injured in two mass shootings in Maine, US

news