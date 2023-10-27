Friday's weather in Bristol: Rainy with a hint of sun tomorrow
By AI Newsroom
In Bristol, the morning will start with a temperature of 10°C, and there will be scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C, and the scattered showers will continue.
Moving on to tomorrow, the morning will again be 10°C, but it will be cloudy with sunny spells. However, the afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 12°C, and the scattered showers will return.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be for temperatures to hover around 10°C. The maximum temperature will not exceed 12°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.
