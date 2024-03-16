Friends of Kate say she may ‘address health on public engagements’

Friends of the Princess of Wales say she may speak about her health on public engagements, it has been reported.

Kate underwent surgery at the London Clinic on January 16, but details of her condition have been kept private, and she is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Those close to Kate and the Prince of Wales say the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, according to The Sunday Times, which reports her return is expected after April 17.

A source told the newspaper: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

A friend reportedly said: “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”

William will also take time away from public duties during their children’s Easter holiday, the newspaper reported.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for planned abdominal surgery.

She left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The Sunday Times also reported that the couple intend to continue releasing photographs marking their children’s birthdays after Kate’s apology for the manipulated family picture issued by Kensington Palace last week on Mother’s Day.

It was withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies and the UK’s PA news agency.

Kate said sorry with a statement on social media which read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Despite calls for the original to be published, Kensington Palace said it would not be reissuing the unedited photograph taken by William of Kate and her children.

The Palace faced growing pressure over the debacle with the controversy branded damaging to the public’s trust in the royal family.

Concerns were raised over a missing part of Princess Charlotte’s sleeve and the misaligned edge of her skirt, with other speculation including the positioning of Kate’s zip.

Prince Louis turns six on April 23 and sources close to the couple told The Sunday Times no “firm decision” has been taken yet on whether Kate will be behind the camera.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.