From clouds to rain: Sheffield's weather journey on Saturday, September 30th
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Sheffield, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells and the mercury will hover around 15°C. Scattered showers will roll in by the afternoon with the mercury set to dip slightly to 13°C.
The conditions of tomorrow morning are expected to be a bit wet with light rain and an increase in temperature to 17°C. By the afternoon, the rain will give way to cloudy skies with sunny spells and the temperature will peak at 19°C.
In the coming days, Sheffield will predominantly experience scattered showers, interspersed with periods of cloud and sunshine. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 16°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox