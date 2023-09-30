30 September 2023

From clouds to rain: Sheffield's weather journey on Saturday, September 30th

By AI Newsroom
30 September 2023

This morning in Sheffield, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells and the mercury will hover around 15°C. Scattered showers will roll in by the afternoon with the mercury set to dip slightly to 13°C.

The conditions of tomorrow morning are expected to be a bit wet with light rain and an increase in temperature to 17°C. By the afternoon, the rain will give way to cloudy skies with sunny spells and the temperature will peak at 19°C.

In the coming days, Sheffield will predominantly experience scattered showers, interspersed with periods of cloud and sunshine. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 16°C.

