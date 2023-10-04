From light rain to mist: Glasgow's weather on Wednesday, October 4th
By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, the morning will have light rain with an ambient temperature of 13°C. This afternoon will feature misty conditions and a drop in temperature to a cool 12°C.
Compared to today, tomorrow morning weather is expected to be a bit cooler with a light drizzle and an average temperature of 14°C. However, the conditions in the afternoon will remain the same as the morning with scattered showers and a steady temperature of 14°C.
For the next few days, anticipate overcast and drizzling conditions. The maximum temperatures will oscillate between 15°C to 17°C throughout the day.
