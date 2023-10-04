04 October 2023

From light rain to mist: Glasgow's weather on Wednesday, October 4th

By AI Newsroom
04 October 2023

In Glasgow, the morning will have light rain with an ambient temperature of 13°C. This afternoon will feature misty conditions and a drop in temperature to a cool 12°C.

Compared to today, tomorrow morning weather is expected to be a bit cooler with a light drizzle and an average temperature of 14°C. However, the conditions in the afternoon will remain the same as the morning with scattered showers and a steady temperature of 14°C.

For the next few days, anticipate overcast and drizzling conditions. The maximum temperatures will oscillate between 15°C to 17°C throughout the day.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

world news

BBC royal correspondent who Charles once described as ‘an awful man’ retires

news

Transition from patchy rain to sunshine: London's weather update for Tuesday, October 3rd

news