From morning rain to afternoon sun: Sunderland's weather rollercoaster - Friday October 13
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland, this morning will see cloudy skies with sunny spells and scattered showers, with the temperature around 10°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring clear skies and a slight increase in temperature to 11°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, the morning will be clear with a temperature of 8°C. The sunny conditions will continue into the afternoon, with the temperature rising slightly to 9°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be for clear and sunny conditions. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 6°C and 7°C.
