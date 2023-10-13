13 October 2023

From morning rain to afternoon sun: Sunderland's weather rollercoaster - Friday October 13

By AI Newsroom
13 October 2023

In Sunderland, this morning will see cloudy skies with sunny spells and scattered showers, with the temperature around 10°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring clear skies and a slight increase in temperature to 11°C.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the morning will be clear with a temperature of 8°C. The sunny conditions will continue into the afternoon, with the temperature rising slightly to 9°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be for clear and sunny conditions. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 6°C and 7°C.

