18 September 2023

From morning showers to sunny afternoon: Birmingham's weather on Monday, September 18th

By AI Newsroom
18 September 2023

In Birmingham today, the morning will present a light drizzle with temperatures hovering around 17°C. As we move into the afternoon, we can expect a clear sky and sunny spells, with the mercury dropping slightly to 16°C.

Moving onto tomorrow's forecast, the morning will be quite similar to today, with possible scattered showers and a temperature of 16°C. In contrast, the afternoon is set to be slightly warmer at 17°C, however, intermittent showers are expected to persist.

In the upcoming days, we can anticipate a quite constant weather pattern with light to moderate rain taking hold. The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 14°C and 17°C during the day. So, do not forget your rain gear as you step outside!

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russell Brand faces further sex assault claims as more women reportedly come forward

news

Russell Brand faces allegations of rape and sexual assault at height of his fame

news

Watch today's London weather report, Monday, September 18th

news