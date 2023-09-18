From morning showers to sunny afternoon: Birmingham's weather on Monday, September 18th
In Birmingham today, the morning will present a light drizzle with temperatures hovering around 17°C. As we move into the afternoon, we can expect a clear sky and sunny spells, with the mercury dropping slightly to 16°C.
Moving onto tomorrow's forecast, the morning will be quite similar to today, with possible scattered showers and a temperature of 16°C. In contrast, the afternoon is set to be slightly warmer at 17°C, however, intermittent showers are expected to persist.
In the upcoming days, we can anticipate a quite constant weather pattern with light to moderate rain taking hold. The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 14°C and 17°C during the day. So, do not forget your rain gear as you step outside!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox