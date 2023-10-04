04 October 2023

From patchy rain to overcast: Bristol's weather for Tuesday, October 4th

By The Newsroom
04 October 2023

This morning in Bristol, conditions will be a bit unsettled with scattered showers and a temperature of approximately 17°C. As we move into the afternoon, expect the skies to be cloudy with sunny spells, and a mild maximum temperature of around 16°C.

Moving on to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly cooler than today, with overcast skies and a minor drop in the mercury to around 15°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will continue to be cool with complete cloud cover and a consistent temperature of 15°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be towards sunnier conditions. The range of maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 20°C to a slightly warmer 22°C. However, do anticipate some afternoon cloud coverage which may also involve some scattered showers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

world news

BBC royal correspondent who Charles once described as ‘an awful man’ retires

news

Transition from patchy rain to sunshine: London's weather update for Tuesday, October 3rd

news