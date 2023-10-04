From patchy rain to overcast: Bristol's weather for Tuesday, October 4th
This morning in Bristol, conditions will be a bit unsettled with scattered showers and a temperature of approximately 17°C. As we move into the afternoon, expect the skies to be cloudy with sunny spells, and a mild maximum temperature of around 16°C.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly cooler than today, with overcast skies and a minor drop in the mercury to around 15°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will continue to be cool with complete cloud cover and a consistent temperature of 15°C.
In the next few days, the general trend will be towards sunnier conditions. The range of maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 20°C to a slightly warmer 22°C. However, do anticipate some afternoon cloud coverage which may also involve some scattered showers.
