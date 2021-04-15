Full guest list for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral
Here is the full list of guests who will attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral:
1. The Queen2. The Prince of Wales3. The Duchess of Cornwall4. The Duke of Cambridge5. The Duchess of Cambridge6. The Duke of Sussex7. The Duke of York8. Princess Beatrice9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi10. Princess Eugenie11. Jack Brooksbank12. The Earl of Wessex13. The Countess of Wessex14. Lady Louise Windsor15. Viscount Severn16. The Princess Royal17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence18. Peter Phillips19. Zara Phillips20. Mike Tindall21. Earl of Snowdon22. Lady Sarah Chatto23. Daniel Chatto24. Duke of Gloucester25. Duke of Kent26. Princess Alexandra27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma