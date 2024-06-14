Full list of food products recalled over E.coli fears
Here is the full list of Greencore Group products that have been recalled over possible contamination with E.coli:
– Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Amazon BLT Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.
– Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.
– Asda Chicken and Bacon Club (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.
– Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.
– Asda BLT (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots BBQ Chicken wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots BLT (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Delicious Ham and Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Halloumi and Greek Style Salad wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Ham and Egg Club (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Spicy Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Vegan No Duck and Hoisin Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Amazon Ploughman’s Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Co-op Mexican Style Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Co-op Ham, Cheese and Pickle (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Co-op Ham and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Co-op Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 17.
– Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Sainsbury’s Peri Peri Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Sainsbury’s BBQ Pulled Pork and Red Leicester (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Sainsbury’s Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Sainsbury’s Greek Style Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Sainsbury’s Jerk Halloumi Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Amazon Prawn Layered Salad with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Asda Vegan No Chicken Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.
– Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll with use-by date up to and including June 15.
– Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.
– Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.
Here is the full list of Samworth Brothers Manton Wood products that have been recalled over possible contamination with E.coli:
– Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Tesco Chicken Salad Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– The Gym Kitchen Peri Peri Chicken Chilled Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– OneStop Tuna Crunch Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– OneStop Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 17.
– OneStop Hoisin Duck Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 17.
– OneStop Chicken Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 17.
– Tesco BBQ Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Tesco Hoi Sin Duck Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Tesco The Chicken Club Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Tesco Tuna Crunch Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Tesco Spicy Bean Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Tesco Chicken Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Tesco Fajita Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
– Tesco Summer Edition Greek Style Chicken Gyros Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.
