Full list of latest projects receiving money from levelling up fund

Here is a full list of the latest projects receiving money from the Government’s levelling up fund.

The list is divided into regions. Each entry reads: name of the relevant local authority or organisation; type or name of project receiving funding; amount awarded; further details.

– Eastern England

BroxbourneLocal facilities£14,316,988New skatepark and outdoor gym and sports pavilion

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough combined authorityPeterborough railway station£47,850,000New entrance and footbridge

ColchesterColchester transport links£19,663,063Improved cycle routes to create a direct traffic-free route to Colchester Castle and Colchester Park

Great YarmouthRiverside Gateway£20,000,000Regeneration of North Quay including improved pedestrian and cycle links

HarlowHarlow Arts and Cultural Quarter£19,999,265New music and arts venue by combining Playhouse Theatre, Gibberd Gallery and Library

NorfolkKing’s Lynn£24,115,860New bus and cycle routes; preservation of 15th Century South Gate

TendringClacton£19,958,22428 new affordable homes; new library and adult learning space

– East Midlands

AshfieldSutton-in-Ashfield£3,100,000New science discovery centre and planetarium

BassetlawWorksop town centre£17,968,565New leisure facility with ten-pin bowling and soft play; new towpath link along Chesterfield canal

BostonRosegarth Square£14,846,596New urban park

BroxtoweKimberley£16,539,214Transforming the Bennerley Viaduct, including step-free access to viaduct and boosting the cycle path network

DerbyLearning Theatre£20,000,000New theatre to allow university students to work and perform at former historic Assembly Rooms

Derbyshire DalesAshbourne£13,373,509Transformation of town centre

East LindseyHistoric sites£8,091,774Improvements to three heritage and cultural sites including Alford Manor House and Alford’s only remaining windmill

LincolnTransport links£20,000,000Two bridges in Lincoln to run across the East Midlands Railway track

MansfieldRegeneration£20,000,000Transformation of disused department store Beales

RutlandMelton Mowbray and Rutland£22,950,690New outdoor food market and event space in Melton Mowbray; updating of Rutland County Museum

South HollandHealth and wellbeing hub£20,000,000New swimming pool, floodlit football pitch and multi-use games area.

– London

Greater London AuthorityColindale and Leyton£43,166,006Colindale and Leyton Underground stations to become step-free

Barking & DagenhamDagenham Heathway£10,883,068316 new homes

CamdenGospel Oak, Haverstock & Kentish Town£7,744,517Improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure and to local GP services

HackneyHackney Central£19,045,400Renovating Town Hall Square; new creative workspace; upgrades to Hackney Central Library

HaringeySelby Centre£20,000,000Regenerating 1970s secondary school building to become community hub including new homes; revamping Bull Lane playing fields

LewishamTown centre£19,061,696Revitalising marketplace including Culture and Business Hub; safer walking and cycling routes

SuttonBelmont rail service£14,121,979Double the frequency of trains to Belmont

Waltham ForestWalthamstow£17,244,008Restoring underused buildings to offer new cultural and educational opportunities to disadvantaged communities

– North-east England

HartlepoolScreen Industries£16,453,891A new production village providing new jobs and opportunities in the creative industries

North East Combined AuthorityTransport decarbonisation£19,597,26152 electric buses, 26 rapid chargers and 92 electric vehicle chargers across the region

NorthumberlandTransport access£14,712,547New cycling and pedestrian lanes between Hexham and Bedlington

Redcar & ClevelandTransport access£19,999,859Investment in Newham Grange highway scheme; new pedestrian and cycle tracks between Guisborough town centre, Teesworks and North York Moors National Park.

Tees Valley Combined AuthorityTransport access£17,784,92415km of new cycling and walking routes

GatesheadGateshead Quays£20,000,000New arena, exhibition centre, hotels, bars, restaurants and walkways at Gateshead Quays

– North-west England

AllerdaleWorkington Gateway£9,586,777Improvements to highways and cycle routes to better connect town with port

Blackburn with DarwenTransport improvements£20,000,000Investment to tackle congestion and give people more options to walk and cycle around city

BlackpoolMultiversity£40,000,000New carbon-neutral university campus

Cheshire West & ChesterEllesmere Port town centre£13,378,478New cycle links and walkways in Ellesmere Port; upgrade to market hall

CopelandIndustrial Solutions Hub£20,000,000Funding to drive industrial development

CumbriaTransport improvements£17,826,697Upgrades to 30km of highway network and repairs to 21 bridges

HyndburnAccrington town centre£20,000,000Renovation of existing buildings, with Market Hall to become modern food hall

KnowsleyHalewood£15,356,140Improvements to transport, sporting and leisure facilities

LancashireTravel projects£49,602,741Three projects for greener, safer travel

LancasterEden Project North£50,000,000Morecambe to become Eden by the Bay

OldhamGreen Technology & Innovation Network£20,000,000New spaces for green businesses and a new Learning Centre

PrestonEnvironmental regeneration£20,000,000Improvements to parks to provide better green spaces for local people

St HelensEarlestown£20,000,000Improvements to market square and derelict Town Hall

TraffordRedevelopment of Partington Sports Village£18,276,313New facilities for local community

WiganHaigh Hall£20,000,000Restoration of Haigh Hall

– Northern Ireland

Armagh City, Banbridge & CraigavonF.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio£3,573,604Expansion and upgrade of F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge

Bangor Marine LimitedMarine Gardens£9,829,424New waterfront gardens

BelfastArts regeneration£4,094,000Renovation of Strand Picturehouse to create multi-functional arts space

Belfast International AirportDecarbonisation project£2,327,928Electric buses and new sustainable fuel sources

Causeway Coast & GlensBallycastle Leisure Centre£8,142,850New leisure centre

Fermanagh & OmaghLakeland Leisure Centre£20,000,000New leisure and wellbeing centre in Enniskillen

Mid & East AntrimCarnfunnock Country Park£6,100,018Regeneration of park with upgraded visitor centre and sporting facilities

Mid UlsterMaghera regeneration£9,058,971New green space and recreational facilities; regeneration of former Maghera High School into new industrial park

Newry Mourne & DownCamlough Lake£2,820,555New leisure and recreation centre

Ulster Branch of Irish Rugby Football UnionImprovement project£5,125,023Funding for 20 local rugby clubs, including new female changing rooms

– Scotland

AberdeenshireNorth Sea connections£20,000,000Transformation of disused Arbuthnot House into new museum, library and cultural hub; marine aquarium in Macduff to be modernised and expanded

Dumfries & GallowayRenovation£17,698,660Redundant spaces and buildings converted into new cultural and leisure opportunities

DundeeRenovation£14,400,000Redevelopment of multi-storey car park into sustainable transport hub

East AyrshireKilmarnock£20,000,000Refurbishment of 163-year-old Palace Theatre and Grand Hall, and new park near town square

East LothianFormer Cockenzie power station£11,267,841Land freed up for future, green regeneration

FifeRiver Leven regeneration£19,410,000Regeneration of Riverside Park in Fife and improved access to River Leven with new walking routes

InverclydeGreenock£19,390,000Overhaul of A78 dual carriageway to reconnect and transform Greenock town centre

North LanarkshireCumbernauld£9,225,000Demolition and regeneration of two shopping centres and a vacant office block

Shetland IslandsFair Isle Ferry£26,762,313New roll-on, roll-off ferry

StirlingForthside redevelopment£19,052,300Regeneration of area

– South-east England

CanterburyHistoric sites£19,905,911Reopen Canterbury Castle; improve historic sites including Clock Tower Square and Poor Priests’ Hospital; build better green spaces; create new walking and cycling routes

DoverDover Beacon£18,121,647New campus offering training opportunities in creative and digital industries

KentDover access improvements£45,000,000Improve flow of traffic from UK to EU

ReadingMinster Quarter£19,164,000Renovation of Hexagon Theatre and new modern library

RotherBexhill£19,192,000Improved access to De La Warr Pavilion and creation of community hub in Sidley

RushmoorFarnborough Leisure and Cultural Hub£20,000,000Leisure centre, library and cultural space in Farnborough

SloughFarnham Road£9,292,149Transformation of A355 to better serve pedestrians, cyclists and drivers with faster access for buses

SouthamptonOutdoor Sports Centre£20,000,000Upgrade athletics centre and create a new sports pitch

SwaleSheerness£20,000,000Improvements to Beachfields seafront including new cafe, outdoor gym, soft play and adventure golf areas; funding also for further education college and new offices and studios

Folkestone & HytheFolkestone town centre£19,791,819Improvements to shopping areas, upgraded bus station and a new public green space

– South-west England

Bournemouth, Christchurch & PooleCoastal communities infrastructure£18,159,731Regeneration of seafront with modernised facilities along promenade and new community water sports hub

BristolFilwood Broadway£14,536,470New high-quality housing, community and business space

Cornwall£49,995,000Direct train service linking Newquay, St Austell, Truro, and Falmouth alongside better walking and cycling access to stations

DevonExmouth£15,765,899Extend Dinan Way and improve Exmouth Gateway transport hub

DorsetWeymouth Waterside regeneration£19,468,083Enabling works to pave way for nearly 400 new homes and a new leisure-led waterfront complex

North SomersetWeston-super-Mare£19,979,570New visitor attractions at heritage sites and improvements to town centre

SedgemoorSomerset Training Academy for Health & Social Care£19,715,940Repurposing former hospital in Bridgwater and empty public building in Minehead to create a new academy training health and social care staff

TorridgeAppledore Clean Maritime Innovation Centre£15,587,980New research centre for green technology

West DevonTransport hub£13,455,000New railway station on eastern edge of Okehampton with cycle facilities and EV charging points

– Wales

Blaenau GwentHiVE£9,360,000New engineering campus for 600 young people

BridgendGrand Pavilion in Porthcawl£17,998,316Regeneration

CaerphillyLeisure & Wellbeing Hub£20,000,000New leisure centre

CardiffCrossrail Phase 1£50,000,000New railway line between Cardiff Bay and Cardiff Central

SwanseaLower Swansea Valley regeneration£20,000,000Regeneration of three industry heritage sites, including Morfa Copperworks and major upgrade to Swansea Museum

ConwyConwy Coast to Valley transport connectivity£18,620,484New cycle route between Llandudno Junction and Betws y Coed

DenbighshireRestoration of monuments£10,955,908Restoration of monuments in Ruthin, including St Peter’s Church and the town square.

GwyneddRegeneration£18,830,189Upgrade to walking and cycling routes for National Slate Museum and Neuadd Ogwen arts centre

Isle of AngleseyRegeneration£17,047,505New walkways and cycle paths in Holyhead for St Cybi’s Church and Roman Fort

Neath Port TalbotVale of Neath Heritage Corridor£17,755,359Restoration of historic estate including new walkways and cycle paths

TorfaenPontypool Cultural Hub & Cafe Quarter£7,607,805Transformation of derelict buildings and new restaurant

– West Midlands

Telford & WrekinEducation and culture£20,000,000Remodelling Palace Theatre; improving Sixth Form College

HerefordshireHereford£19,990,449Better cycle lanes; improved station facilities; new safety measures for pedestrians

Malvern HillsMalvern Theatres£19,941,040Outdoor theatre and new studio spaces

SandwellHaden Hill leisure centre£20,000,000New leisure centre in Rowley Regis

ShropshireSmithfield Riverside redevelopment in Shrewsbury£18,701,269New waterside development with better transport links to local railway station

StaffordshireRoad network£19,836,184Major roadworks including the A38 and A511

Staffordshire MoorlandsLeek town centre£17,110,892Modernise Victorian market halls; upgrade local library, museum and exhibition space; build new swimming pool.

WalsallWillenhall Garden City£20,000,000Over 500 new homes

– Yorkshire & Humber

BarnsleyTown centre£10,243,422New outdoor activity park; revamped youth centre; new music facility for young people; further development of Barnsley Civic arts centre

KirkleesBatley town centre£12,003,148Regeneration of town centre

North East LincolnshireCleethorpes seafront£18,412,039Regeneration of market square and Pier Gardens

North LincolnshireBarton town regeneration£19,703,042Improvements to A1077 to alleviate congestion in the town centre, 14km of new cycle lanes, improvements to railway station

RichmondshireCatterick Garrison town centre£19,008,679New routes for walking and cycling, new town square, new community facility for new businesses and community kitchen

West Yorkshire Combined AuthorityBus improvements£41,248,832Safer and more accessible bus stops and bus stations, better highways to improve journey times