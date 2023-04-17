17 April 2023

Full list of rescheduled hospital appointments in England since strikes began

By The Newsroom
17 April 2023

Nearly half a million hospital appointments and procedures in England have been rescheduled due to strike action since December 2022.

Here is a full list of the data, which has been published by NHS England.

The figures are broken down by inpatient procedures and outpatient appointments, as well as showing the total.

– December 15 & 20 2022 (strike action by nurses in England)4,567 inpatient procedures, 25,009 outpatient appointments, 29,576 total

– December 21 2022 (ambulance workers in England)559 inpatient, 4,292 outpatient, 4,851 total

– January 11 2023 (ambulance workers in England)109 inpatient, 957 outpatient, 1,066 total

– January 18-19 2023 (nurses in England)5,149 inpatient, 22,677 outpatient, 27,826 total

– January 23 2023 (ambulance workers in England)318 inpatient, 902 outpatient, 1,220 total

– January 24 2023 (ambulance workers in north-west England)2 inpatient, 58 outpatient, 60 total

– January 26 2023 (physiotherapists in England)3 inpatient, 2,257 outpatient, 2,260 total

– February 6-7 2023 (nurses in England)7,704 inpatient, 35,193 outpatient, 42,897 total

– February 9 2023 (physiotherapists in England)245 inpatient, 1,287 outpatient, 1,532 total

– February 10 2023 (ambulance workers in parts of England)49 inpatient, 273 outpatient, 322 total

– February 17 2023 (ambulance workers in West Midlands)0 inpatient, 33 outpatient, 33 total

– February 20 2023 (ambulance workers in parts of England)11 inpatient, 84 outpatient, 95 total

– March 13-15 2023 (junior doctors in England)17,866 inpatient, 157,256 outpatient, 175,122 total

– April 11-15 2023 (junior doctors in England)20,470 inpatient, 175,755 outpatient, 196,225 total

– Total since December 15 202257,052 inpatient, 426,033 outpatient, 483,085 total

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock as photos of her bedroom are displayed

news

Royals from across the globe expected at palace reception on eve of coronation

world news

Calls to ‘strip’ Home Office of Windrush compensation administration

news