Fundraiser for family of police officer hit by train reaches £90,000

A fundraiser for the family of a “hugely respected” police officer who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks has reached £90,000 in donations.

Sergeant Graham Saville, a response officer based at Newark police station, suffered serious injuries after he was hit in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on August 24.

The 46-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and died on Tuesday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A JustGiving page raising money for Sgt Saville’s immediate family is attempting to raise £100,000 – describing his actions as the “epitome of policing bravery”.

The description on the crowdfunding page added: “Hopefully, one day in time, it may help them (Sgt Saville’s family) move forward and bring them some comfort.

“Please help us help this brave selfless officer’s family.”

The man on the railway lines, 29, sustained electricity-inflicted injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries were not thought to be life-changing.

British Transport Police (BTP) is leading an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Nottinghamshire Police Federation branch chairman Simon Riley, who previously worked with Sgt Saville, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he was “everything that you would want in a police officer”.

Mr Riley said: “He was caring, compassionate, strongly determined, and just generally an all-around good, professional police officer.

“It’s fair to say that it has absolutely devastated the force, from everybody that I’ve spoken to and everybody that’s contacted us, everybody’s deeply saddened by it.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sgt Saville began his policing career in London, serving as a special constable before transferring to the regular service – working across neighbourhood teams and response.

Since his death on Tuesday, tributes have flooded in from senior officers at Nottinghamshire Police, as well as senior politicians.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to say it was a “testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty”, adding that it was a “terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe”.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell described Sgt Saville as a “hugely respected and popular colleague”, and that his death had “come as an enormous shock to us all”.

She said: “On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Ms Meynell also paid tribute to officers who attended the scene, some of whom provided “immediate medical assistance” while waiting for an ambulance.

Paying his own tribute, Sir Mark said: “Sgt Saville was demonstrating the very best of policing when he was injured.

“Courageously and selflessly, he was prepared to risk his life to save another.

“In what is the most unimaginable moments for them, Graham’s loved ones, his colleagues both within Nottinghamshire and here in the Met, can rightly be proud of him.”