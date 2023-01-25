Undated family handout file photo of Elle Edwards. Elle’s father, Tim Edwards, has said he hopes a foundation in the name of his daughter will combat gun violence in the region. Ms Edwards was shot while out celebrating Christmas with friends, when a gunman opened fire on the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village on the Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24. Issue date: Friday January 20, 2023.
25 January 2023

Funeral of Christmas Eve pub shooting victim Elle Edwards to be held

By The Newsroom
25 January 2023

The funeral of a beautician shot at a pub on Christmas Eve will be held on Wednesday.

Elle Edwards, 26, was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which also hurt four men.

Ms Edwards’ funeral will be held at St Nicholas’s Church in Wallasey.

In an interview with Sky News last week, her father Tim Edwards said: “She was beautiful looking and she was a great hugger. She was just a fantastic human being with a heart of gold.”

Mr Edwards hopes a foundation in his daughter’s name will combat gun violence in the region.

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New Royal baby: Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

world news

Seven dead as California sees third mass killing in eight days

world news

Transgender woman found guilty of rape when she was a man

news