Further arrest made in Bristol double murder inquiry

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two teenage boys who were stabbed in Bristol.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in Knowle West, at about 11.20pm on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested overnight on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently in police custody.

Men aged 44, 22 and 20 – who were all arrested on suspicion of murder – remain in custody, while a 15-year-old also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, the Bristol policing commander, said: “The team investigating Mason Rist’s and Max Dixon’s deaths are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice.

“While they are only three days into the inquiry, they have already completed a huge amount of work and the inquiry is progressing rapidly.

“Already 253 exhibits have been seized, including weapons, while they have also searched several properties.

“A dedicated team is also reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage while specialist officers from neighbouring forces have also been brought in to assist in order to ensure no stone is left unturned.

“Everyone across the city has been shocked by what happened to Mason and Max and our commitment to holding those responsible to account will not waiver.

“Family liaison officers continue to support Mason’s and Max’s family and are keeping them updated with developments.

“There’s been outpouring grief but also love and I know both families are really appreciative of the kindness shown to them at this difficult time.

“We are aware there is lots of speculation, including online, about what took place and it’s difficult to comprehend what has motivated people to carry out such a reprehensible attack. It’s senseless.

“However, it’s important we keep an open mind and let the major crime investigation team carry out their investigation.

“The arrests reflect that we are building a full picture of what happened and I hope it is only a matter of time before we are able to provide Mason’s and Max’s families with the answers they deserve.”

Police have previously said they did not believe the stabbings were rooted in a “gang war”.

Detectives do not yet know whether the suspects and victims were known to each other, or whether the boys died in a case of mistaken identity.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene in minutes to provide first aid.

The boys sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children – by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A vigil was held at the scene of the stabbings on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.