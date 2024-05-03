Further arrest made over murder of teenager in broad daylight
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and bailed over the fatal stabbing of teenager Mustafa Momand, Sussex Police said.
Armin Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, 16, was jailed for life at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday for Mustafa’s murder.
The Southwick teenager stabbed him with a kitchen knife in broad daylight in central Brighton, while Mustafa, 17, ran away from him before collapsing in the street on October 5, 2023.
After the sentencing, Sussex Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to Mustafa’s death.
A spokesperson said: “As part of the wider investigation into Mustafa’s murder, on April 25, a 22-year-old man from Saltdean was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
“He has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.”
