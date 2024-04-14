G7 leaders urge de-escalation but ‘stand ready’ after Iran attack on Israel

Leaders of the G7 have “unequivocally” condemned Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel and warned that the risk of an “uncontrollable regional escalation” must be avoided.

In a joint statement following an urgent call on Sunday, countries including the UK and US said they “stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier confirmed that British RAF jets shot down a number of Iranian drones after the country announced it had launched retaliatory action on its long-standing enemy.

The statement released shortly after the talks on Sunday afternoon said: “We, the leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel.

“Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack. We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security.

“With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided.”

Leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US, demanded Iran and its proxies “cease their attacks,” adding: “We stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives.”

The statement continued: “We will also strengthen our co-operation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need.”

Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles in an assault that set off air raid sirens across the country.

By Sunday morning, Tehran said the attack was over and Israel reopened its air space.

The assault was launched in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month, which killed two Iranian generals.

It is the first direct military attack launched by Tehran on Israel despite enmity dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The latest development brought years of shadow war between the two foes out into the open as the conflict in Gaza inflames decades-old tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking to journalists in Downing Street earlier on Sunday, the PM described the strikes as “dangerous and unnecessary”, warning that the fallout in regional stability would have been “hard to overstate” if they had been successful.

He said: “I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots flying into the face of danger to protect civilians.”

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said he had “formally condemned” the attack and made clear Tehran must “stop these reckless attacks” in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Sunday.

Israeli military spokesman rear admiral Daniel Hagari said 99% of more than 300 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles had been shot down outside the country’s borders, with aircraft intercepting more than 10 cruise missiles.

Rescuers said a seven-year-old girl was seriously wounded in southern Israel, apparently in a strike, although they said police were still investigating the circumstances of her injuries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne and German foreign minister Annlena Baerbock joined a growing chorus of western leaders urging against escalation.

US President Joe Biden convened a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced democracies on Sunday “to co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack”.

The language indicates that the Biden administration does not want Iran’s assault to spiral into a broader military conflict after Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant suggested the incident was “not over yet”.

A top US official said the US had informed Israel it did not plan on striking Iran itself.

All eyes will be on the response from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, with countries in the region and elsewhere urging restraint to avoid intensifying the conflict.

Meanwhile, Labour called on the UK to impose “further sanctions” on drones following the G7 call on Sunday afternoon.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy suggested the Opposition had been kept abreast on Privy Council terms of the Government’s action overnight but said it was important for the PM to give a statement to Parliament on Monday.

The frontbencher told broadcasters: “I’m very concerned that the Shahed 136 drone has been used overnight. It’s a drone that has also been sold by Iran to Russia.

“It’s time that we stepped up sanctions on those drones, and I hope the Government will be coming forward with more plans for that tomorrow.”