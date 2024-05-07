Games Of Thrones star Ian Gelder dies aged 74

Ian Gelder, who starred as Kevan Lannister in the fantasy drama series Games Of Thrones, has died aged 74 – five months after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

During his decades-long career, the British actor also starred as Mr Dekker in Torchwood: Children Of Earth, as well as guest starring as Charles, the Librarian scholar in His Dark Materials and Zellin in Doctor Who.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” actor Ben Daniels said on Instagram.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 1.07pm.

“I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Daniels said Gelder was his “absolute rock” during their more than 30-year relationship.

“If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday,” the 59-year-old said.

“He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.

“I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side.

“He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever.

“He was remarkable and will be so missed.”

Daniels shared a picture of the couple which he said was taken at Christmas after leaving hospital and “even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through”.