Gang jailed for forging marriage documents that allowed illegal living in UK

Four gang members have been jailed for a total of 13 years after forging more than 2,000 marriage certificates that allowed people to live in the UK illegally.

Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade, 41, Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo, 38, Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi, 31, and Adekunle Kabir, 54, made fraudulent EU Settlement Scheme applications for Nigerian nationals between March 2019 and May last year, the Home Office said.

The organised crime group, who were all themselves Nigerian, provided false Nigerian Customary Marriage Certificates and other fraudulent documentation to support the applications of the nationals to help them remain in the country.

A Home Office investigation both domestically and with its international operations based in Lagos, Nigeria uncovered more than 2,000 false marriage documents.

Onifade and Shodipo were both found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry in the UK and conspiracy to provide articles used in fraud following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court, the Home Office said.

Gbadamosi was convicted of obtaining leave to remain by deception and fraud by false representation, while Kabir was found guilty of possession of an identity document with improper intention but was cleared of obtaining leave to remain by deception.

Onifade, from Gravesend, was sentenced to six years imprisonment and Shodipo, from Manchester, was jailed for five years at the same court on Tuesday.

Gbadamosi, from Bolton, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment while Kabir, from London, was jailed for nine months.

Home Office chief immigration officer Paul Moran said: “This group was absolutely prolific in their desire to abuse our borders and have rightly been brought to justice.

“As with many gangs we encounter, their sole priority was financial gain. I am delighted that my team was able to intercept their operation, and I hope these convictions will serve as a warning to unscrupulous gangs who exploit people’s desperation to remain in the UK.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to secure our borders and clamp down on the gangs who prey on vulnerable people to make money.”