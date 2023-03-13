Garry Glitter returned to custody after breaching licence conditions
Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.
The 79-year-old, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, had been freed in February after being jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.
He left HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset – following eight years behind bars, having served half of his 16-year sentence.
Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was subject to licence conditions on his release, including being closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and fitted with a GPS tag.
A Probation Service spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox