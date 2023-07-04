Footballer Gary Neville's upscale British-brasserie-style restaurant, Stock Market Grill, has ceased operations only four months post-launch. The restaurant, situated in Manchester's Stock Exchange Hotel, replaced the Bull & Bear, previously run by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge. Despite a promising launch and a renowned culinary team led by brothers Joe and Daniel Schofield, the venture has not prevailed. The restaurant will continue to serve breakfast and in-room meals for hotel guests. The focus now shifts to Sterling, the premium cocktail bar located in the hotel. The Bull & Bear operated until the end of December, with Stock Market Grill opening in February 2023 and closing on 3rd July.

Nike is slated to open its first dedicated store in Manchester's Arndale shopping centre, previously the site of the flagship Topshop store. The two-floor megastore will feature the Nike Rise store concept, focusing on digital in-store experiences. The launch date is anticipated for late this year. This follows the recent opening of a larger Sports Direct store in Arndale. The letting to Nike, alongside previous lettings to Clarks and Gilly Hicks, means that the space previously occupied by Topshop is now fully occupied, demonstrating the continued appeal of Manchester Arndale to shoppers and retail brands.

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has announced a major investment in UK branches, including a new location at Liverpool ONE. The store in South John Street will replace the current one on Church Street after almost a century. The new outlet will occupy two floors of the former Debenhams building, featuring various departments and creating 3,400 jobs nationwide. While the relocation date is yet to be confirmed, M&S plans to enhance its existing stores and expand partnerships with BP, Moto, SSP and Costa. Meanwhile, new store locations include Purley Way, Leeds White Rose, Liverpool, Birmingham Bullring, Lakeside Thurrock and Trafford Centre.

New plans have revealed that the latest branch of the exclusive members' club, Soho House, will open in Glasgow's George Street Complex, across from the city chambers. The establishment will be based in the 4&5 Love Loan building, offering several amenities across four levels, including a lounge, winter garden, and bar at ground level, a restaurant on the second level, and a terrace with rooftop bar at the top. Membership fees for individuals over 27 are projected to be about £1,400 annually. The club currently operates 27 locations in ten countries, with thousands on its waiting list.

Around 85,000 households in Glasgow have been given complimentary £105 gift cards to aid in the living cost crisis and bolster local businesses post-Covid-19. Gift cards can only be used within Glasgow, but with over 700 businesses, including shops, cafes, restaurants, entertainment venues, and the local subway system participating, options are plentiful. Businesses such as Locavore, Mother India’s Cafe and Pavilion Theatre are involved. For a full directory of participating businesses, visit the Scotland Loves Local website.

Birmingham will welcome a new Marks and Spencer (M&S) store this year as part of a large investment in UK branches. The new Bullring shop will replace the existing High Street store and is part of a plan to take over vacant Debenhams units. M&S plans to invest nearly half a million pounds to rejuvenate existing and new stores, creating 3,400 jobs. The firm also plans to broaden its successful franchise model with partners like BP, Moto, SSP and Costa. This comes following M&S's strong Christmas trading, with record food sales and its highest clothing and home market share in seven years.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis leading to numerous closures, Liverpool's city centre continues thriving with various new shops opening. This includes luxury sportswear stores and renowned skincare and cosmetics brands. Liverpool ONE reports excellent sales and footfall, expected to increase with the influx of Eurovision fans next month. Ten exciting new shops have recently opened or are set to open on Liverpool's high street.