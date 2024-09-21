Gavin Robinson hits out at Labour Government in speech to DUP conference

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has hit out at the Labour government in a speech to DUP members in which he promised a new direction for the party.

The East Belfast MP criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s administration for the controversial cut to winter fuel payments and for a funding pause on city and growth deals for Northern Ireland.

In his speech that closed the DUP party conference on Saturday, Mr Robinson said he was not interested in “pro-Union infighting” and said the party was planting seeds of growth for “harvest” at the next election.

This marked Mr Robinson’s first speech to the DUP conference since he became leader in April, when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigned and was suspended from the party after historical sex offence allegations against him emerged.

Mr Robinson, who had been deputy leader before taking over the leadership, defended the party’s decision to return to Stormont in the spring, arguing that although all their concerns were not addressed a better offer was not possible.

“Earlier this year when we took the decision to participate in a reformed Government in Northern Ireland, we did so on the basis of the progress achieved. We knew – and were open – that it didn’t solve all the problems that befell us. “But we knew, that after two years of negotiation, it wasn’t possible to secure more with a government in its dying days. “We knew too, that with the likely prospect of a Labour Government in the coming months, any negotiation was not going to get better. In fact, it may have been worse.”

While praising Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn as an “honourable man”, he said he had a “huge task before him” if his party were to rebalance Northern Ireland’s public finances.

He also criticised Mr Benn’s decision to announce a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of Pat Finucane.

“Regrettably, if the first two months of their tenure has shown us anything, it’s that such strength won’t always be used for good,” Mr Robinson told the party conference. “They had the power to protect pensioners, yet they choose to pick their pockets instead. They had the power to develop and enhance city deals that we, as a party secured, yet they threw them into jeopardy.

“They had the power to treat victims equally and fairly; to satisfy the pain-filled quest for truth and justice, yet they prioritised one family over the graves of many others.”

Mr Robinson, who held off the challenge of Alliance Party leader Naomi Long in East Belfast in the Westminster elections in July, also paid tribute to DUP candidates who won and lost seats.

“Whilst we secured victory in five constituencies, we suffered a difficult night at the election and we will learn and rebuild from that.”

He continued: “I am determined that in the remaining months of 2024 you will see that with a new leader there will be a new approach, both internally and externally, as to how we do our business which will be people-centred and focused on getting outcomes that better the lives of all our people. “Although the next electoral test is some two-and-a-half years away, we must use the season ahead wisely. “What we plant now, we must be ready to harvest, not for ourselves, but for Northern Ireland. “The work has already started and will continue in the weeks ahead.”