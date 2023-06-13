Genetic discovery could lead to ‘prevention, delay or cure’ for type 1 diabetes

Researchers have identified “core” genes that place a person more at risk of developing type 1 diabetes, potentially unlocking new immunotherapies to prevent, delay or even cure the lifelong condition one day.

The immune systems of those living with type 1 diabetes attacks cells in the pancreas which are then unable to produce insulin. Those with type 1 diabetes must monitor blood sugar levels and take insulin every day.

The study, funded by Diabetes UK, looked at the genetic data from 4,964 people with type 1 diabetes and 7,497 without, as well as analysing blood samples.

Researchers led by Professor Helen Colhoun and Professor Paul McKeigue from the University of Edinburgh pinpointed a “core” group of nine genes all linked to the immune system, seven of which have a crucial role in regulating cells that attack the pancreas in cases of type 1 diabetes.

Two of the genes are linked to the immune system’s first line of defence, such as identifying bacteria or viruses, and had not previously been associated with type 1 diabetes.

Researchers said these pathways could be targeted with immunotherapies in the future to prevent or slow down the development of type 1 diabetes.

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, said: “Type 1 diabetes is a constant balancing act of blood sugar checks and insulin injections.

“We desperately need to find ways to prevent, delay and treat the condition, to spare hundreds of thousands of people the burden of managing their diabetes, day in, day out.

“This research has broken new ground in our understanding of genes that underpin type 1 diabetes, and how they contribute to the immune attack that causes the condition.

“The discovery that these ‘core’ immune system genes are central to the development of type 1 diabetes opens the door to a raft of new targets for immunotherapies that could prevent, delay or treat type 1 diabetes early on.

“With the first ever type 1 diabetes immunotherapy approved for use in the US last year, we are on the brink of a new era for type 1 diabetes therapies that could see it transformed from a lifelong condition to one that can be prevented, treated and ultimately cured.”