George and William see Wales crash out of Rugby World Cup in France

Prince George travelled to France with the Prince of Wales to cheer on Wales in the rugby but saw the team’s dream of World Cup victory come to an end.

Ten-year-old George joined William at the Stade de Marseille for the quarter-final clash against Argentina on Saturday – the first time the youngster has watched an international sporting fixture in person overseas.

While his mother the Princess of Wales supports the England rugby side as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, George, by attending the Wales game, appears to have made his loyalties clear.

But George – a future Prince of Wales – and father, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, witnessed Wales being knocked out of the tournament with a 29-17 defeat.

William, who was pictured raising his hands during a tense moment in the match, wrote a personal message of support to the side on social media.

“Commiserations @WelshRugbyUnion, sorry that it wasn’t to be this year but you can be very proud of all you have achieved and I know you’ll come back even stronger,” he said.

He offered his congratulations to the Argentinians, saying: “Congratulations @LosPumas – best of luck. W.”

George was a mini-me of William, with both wearing matching navy suits and red ties – the latter seemingly a patriotic nod to the Welsh side.

The pair were greeted by World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, France 2023 deputy chief executive Martine Nemecek and Welsh Rugby Union president Gerald Davies.

George was the first to be welcomed by Sir Bill, stepping forward to shake the former England rugby player’s hand and say hello.

William laughed and chatted with the former England captain, telling him: “Nice to see you. I thought I’d bring George along tonight.”

Introducing his son to Davies, William remarked: “Gerald wore the jersey for Wales and was one of the best players ever. Bill played for England.”

Pointing to Davies and then to Sir Bill, William joked: “He was very fast and he was quite sluggish.”

George and William were sat in the Presidential Box to watch the game.

In February last year, George stood between his parents as they watched England versus Wales in the Six Nations, but he was undecided on who to support.

Quizzed at Twickenham on who he would pick, the young prince shrugged his shoulders and smiled at William, who laughed and said: “It’s become quite the thing in the house,” pointing at Kate, adding: “She is quite into it. I’m trying to stay out of it.”

The prince, who is gearing up for school entrance exams this autumn, plays rugby at school.

William, who is also patron of the Football Association, was criticised in May for deciding not to attend the historic Women’s World Cup final when England battled Spain in Sydney.

Kate is due to watch England’s quarter-final match against Fiji at the same venue in Marseille on Sunday.

Wales had finished on the top of their pool, going undefeated throughout the group stages, including a dominant 40-6 win over Australia.