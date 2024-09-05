Germany considering Rwanda migrant scheme using UK facilities, reports suggest

Germany could use asylum facilities in Rwanda originally intended for the UK’s aborted migration scheme, reports from Berlin have suggested.

The country’s migration commissioner, Joachim Stamp, has suggested the EU could utilise existing asylum accommodation in the east African country, originally destined for migrants deported from Britain under the now-scrapped scheme.

Downing Street said it would not comment on the discussions between two foreign governments.

The Rwanda plan, launched by the Tories in power, was intended to deter migrants planning to cross the English Channel in small boats from making the journey with the threat of deportation to Kigali.

Sir Keir Starmer scrapped the scheme, which ministers said had cost £700 million in the last year alone, when Labour came to power in the summer.

As in the UK, Germany’s ruling coalition is facing pressure to restrict unauthorised migration into the country, with recent regional elections seeing the anti-immigration far-right political party Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) make gains at the ballot box.

“Policies pursued by other countries are a matter for them. Our position with regard to Rwanda is well known,” they added.

The Government has previously aired hopes it could recoup some of the £220 million paid to the Rwandan government as part of the scheme, a request Kigali said it has no obligation to honour.

Downing Street was not able to offer any update on attempts to claw back the cash.