Get your brollies out! Today's weather in London
Today starts with heavy rain, a cool morning temperature of 10°C gradually warms up to a mild 15°C. It's a day for umbrellas as rain will be a constant companion. As we move into the afternoon, the rain doesn't let up, but the temperature rises to a high of 20°C.
Tomorrow morning will be a refreshing change, as the rain makes way for abundant sunshine. The morning will be slightly warmer than today, starting at a pleasant 12°C. As the cloudless sky continues into the afternoon, the temperature quickly rises, hitting a high of 23°C. Overall, tomorrow is anticipated to be a sunny day with a bit of a chill in the morning, but a warm and enjoyable afternoon.
Looking ahead, the sunny trend is set to continue. Friday embraces the sun with open arms, bringing an even warmer day. The morning will start on the warmer side, at 15°C, quickly hitting a high of 31°C in the afternoon. It's sure to be a hot day with clear skies, so it might be time to pull out those sun hats and sunglasses. Over the next few days, the trend continues with a steady increase in the maximum temperature, forecasting a sweltering weekend ahead. The minimum temperature will also rise slightly, making the mornings a bit warmer. Overall, the next few days will bring plenty of sunshine and rising temperatures, marking the arrival of some real summer heat.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox