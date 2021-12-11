Ghislaine Maxwell: What have we learned from the prosecution’s case?

The US Government has rested its case in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in New York.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of luring young girls to massage rooms to be molested by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we have learned from the prosecution’s case.

Maxwell is accused of luring vulnerable girls for Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004 (US Department of Justice) (PA Media)

– How many accusers have testified in the trial?

There have been four female accusers who have given evidence in the trial. Annie Farmer, who was 16 when she met Maxwell, is the only one of the four to have testified using her full name. The other three women have testified under the pseudonyms Jane, Kate and Carolyn.

– What did Jane say in her testimony?

Jane said Maxwell and Epstein summoned her for an orgy at the age of just 14 in 1994.

She told jurors Epstein would use sex toys on her “even though it hurt” and said he and Maxwell would “fondle” each other while “casually giggling” in front of her.

Jane said she was left “frozen with fear” after her encounters with the couple, and under cross-examination, she told the jury she did “not believe I have come up with a memory” of being sexually abused.

Jane alleges she was summoned to sexualised massages with Epstein from the age of 14 (US Department of Justice) (PA Media)

– What did Kate tell the court?

Kate told jurors she was presented with massage oils at Maxwell’s London town house when she was 17 and told to “have a good time” before giving Epstein a sexualised massage.

The British accuser also said she was invited to Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, Florida, when she was 18 and that Maxwell had laid a schoolgirl outfit out for her to wear because she “thought it would be fun”.

After sexualised massages with Epstein, Kate said Maxwell had called her “such a good girl”, describing her as one of the disgraced financier’s favourites.

– What did Carolyn tell the jury?

Carolyn told the jury Maxwell groped her at the age of 14 after she told the defendant about being molested and raped at the age of four.

Maxwell allegedly told Carolyn she had a “great body for Epstein and his friends” after touching her breasts in his massage room.

The witness told jurors she stopped seeing Epstein for massages at the age of 18 because she had become “too old” for him.

Maxwell is alleged to have called Kate ‘such a good girl’ after sexualised massages (US Department of Justice) (PA Media)

– What did Annie Farmer say in her testimony?

Annie Farmer alleges Maxwell told her to undress at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch and rubbed her breasts during a massage.

She told jurors Epstein had “caressed” her hand at the cinema and got into bed with her at his ranch because he “wanted a cuddle”.

– What famous names have been dragged into Maxwell’s trial?

A number of famous names have been mentioned throughout the trial, including the Duke of York, former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, and Pope John Paul II.

Jane told the court she flew on Epstein’s private plane with Andrew and met Mr Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Other notable passengers on Epstein’s planes included Mr Trump, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.

The trial also heard Epstein had photos of himself with famous people hanging up in his houses, including former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Pope John Paul II.

A photograph, shown to the jury, appeared to show Maxwell and Epstein at a log cabin on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

The Duke of York has been named as a passenger on one of Epstein’s private planes (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Who else testified as part of the US Government’s case?

Juan Patricio Alessi, the former housekeeper for Epstein at his Palm Beach house, told jurors he drove alleged victim Jane and Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts to the house under orders from Maxwell when they were 14 to 15 years old.

He also said staff were given a “household manual” which told them to “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing” and to never disclose Maxwell and Epstein’s activities or whereabouts to anyone.

FBI analyst Kimberly Meder took jurors through various photos which were found on CDs that were seized from Epstein’s New York house, including ones of Maxwell rubbing his feet.

Palm Beach law enforcement officer Gregory Parkinson was asked to identify a massage table which had been brought into court after being seized from Epstein’s house.

– What should we expect from Maxwell’s defence case?

During her opening statement to the jury, defence counsel Bobbi Sternheim said the charges against Maxwell were for “things Jeffrey Epstein did”.

Court documents previously submitted by the defence suggest Maxwell’s counsel will challenge the accusations against her by claiming the accusers may have “false or distorted memories”.

It is not yet known whether Maxwell herself will testify.