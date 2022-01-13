Anti-Brexit activist Gina Miller launches new political party - but hardly anyone is there to see it
Anti-Brexit activist Gina Miller has launched a new political party - in front of an almost empty room.
The True and Fair Party made its debut at the QEII Centre on Thursday, with Ms Miller describing its aim as opposing the ‘elective dictatorship’ in Westminster.
Hitting out at both the Tories and Labour, she promised the thirteen reported attendees to clean up politics and push for a constitutional overhaul.
Ms Miller, who has brought legal cases over Brexit, said there had been an “erosion of trust” in the political system.
And she said: “It is time for a new approach to politics. I hope that many people around the country will want to join the True and Fair Party to bring real and meaningful change.”
Ms Miller said polling had found 66% of people would consider voting for a new political party.
And she said her new party “champions greater transparency, accountability, competency than existing political parties provide”.
She added: “Whatever people may say about me – and they’ve said quite a few things over the years – I get results.”
