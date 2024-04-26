Girl, 13, to appear in court over school stabbing

A teenage schoolgirl will appear in court charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a school in Wales.

Pupils at Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire went into lockdown just after 11.20am on Wednesday after the stabbing at the end of morning break.

Two teachers and a pupil were hurt in the incident but have since been released from hospital.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named, was remanded in custody to appear before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Michael Cray, senior Crown prosecutor at CPS Cymru-Wales, said the girl had been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

“Criminal proceedings are active and the defendant has the right to a fair trial,” he added.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A 15-year-old boy was arrested later on Wednesday after police received reports about messages on social media referring to the stabbing.

One of the teachers injured in the attack has been named as Fiona Elias, the head of year seven.

The second adult is reported to be Liz Hopkin, a special needs teacher.

The south-west Wales school went into lockdown after a “code red” alarm sounded through the PA system, during which students and staff are said to have hidden in classrooms – with one pupil reportedly vaulting the school fence to get to safety.

The lockdown lasted around four hours between 11.20am and 3.20pm, resulting in a lengthy and anxious wait for parents who were seen tearfully hugging their children after they walked through the gates.