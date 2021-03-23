Girl, 15, dies after getting into difficulties on the River Tweed

The River Tweed
The River Tweed (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
13:02pm, Tue 23 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A teenage girl has died after getting into difficulties on the River Tweed in the Scottish Borders.

On Monday, emergency services were called at 3.30pm to reports of a canoeist getting into difficulties on the river.

The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from the water a short time later.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Alistair Sellar said: “We were called around 3.30pm on Monday to a report of a canoeist getting into difficulty on the River Tweed, south of Rutherford, near Kelso.

“Emergency services attended and a rescue operation was launched.

“The body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from the water a short time later. Her family are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Scotland

River

PA