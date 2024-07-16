Girl, 17, died of suspected overdose and 21 taken to hospital after music event

A 17-year-old girl died of a suspected MDMA overdose and 21 other teenagers were taken to hospital with drug-related symptoms following a drum and bass event at a popular Margate venue, it has been revealed.

Dreamland amusement park in Kent faces a licensing review after the day festival in June, with an application made by Kent Police to Thanet District Council’s licensing sub-committee.

The force declared a major incident on June 29 over the Worried About Henry gig after a number of young people under the age of 18 were taken to hospital, with the youngest being 15, the application reads.

The superintendent, who was not named in the document, said one person remains in hospital in a medically induced coma.

They wrote: “The events on June 29 2024 are tragic and I wish for them never to be repeated. The venue and strategic partners are all really well engaged in ensuring that all efforts are made to minimise this risk in the future.

“I am of the opinion that this and other events have breached the licensing objectives in a number of forms and therefore it is right and proper that a review is completed of the venue’s licence in order to achieve the above and ensure public confidence in all agencies moving forward.

“At this stage we are not seeking a full revocation of the licence as Kent Police are confident in working with Dreamland prior to any review hearing.”

The girl who died has been named in media reports as Emily Stokes.

In a crowdfunding appeal by her sister Megan Stokes, she is described as the “kindest person you could ever meet” and “so full of life”, adding: “To have her taken away so suddenly at just only 17 years old, it has completely broke me.”

The police’s report detailed that the over-16s event began at 1pm with 6,300 tickets sold in advance for the event, with a further 700 tickets on the door.

In the early afternoon officers became aware of three people being taken to hospital from the venue believed to be suffering from drug overdoses.

At 5pm a man was found with suspected illegal drugs and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and at 6pm an ambulance was called for a 17-year-old boy who was suffering from side effects of drugs.

A call shortly after confirmed one of the casualties taken to hospital earlier in the day had been declared dead following a suspected MDMA overdose, the senior police officer added.

Kent Police declared a major incident at 7pm, adding: “At this time Kent Police were aware of 11 persons hospitalised due to drug use and potential overdoses, all of whom were under the age of 18 with the youngest being 15.”

Officers decided not to shut down the event as this “would likely have caused a large-scale public order incident”, adding: “Allowing the event to continue would assist in the identification/support of any further casualties who could be treated accordingly.

“This was a challenging decision but allowed mitigating factors to be implemented to minimise the risk towards already vulnerable children at the event.”

Dreamland has since cancelled a similar event that was scheduled for July 27, and the application described the entertainment park as a “well run” premises and “well suited to what we would deem to be lower risk events”.

The force listed a number of interim measures to be put in place before the licensing review, which the licensing sub-committee agreed were necessary on July 9.

The interim steps include formal cancellation of all drum and bass events and those deemed to be a higher risk association with class A and B drug use by those under 18, as well as more security staff, zero tolerance signage and for under-18s to be accompanied by adults over 25 years old.

Following the death, a Dreamland spokesperson had said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a 17-year-old woman in hospital on Saturday June 29.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young woman’s family and friends and we will continue to work closely with Kent Police where relevant as they investigate this tragedy further.

“The police investigation is still ongoing, and we will therefore not be making any further comment.”

Dreamland has been contacted for further comment.