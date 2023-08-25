Glasgow braced for moderate rain and a chilly 15.2°C, Friday, August 25th
This morning in Glasgow, anticipate a moderate rainfall with temperatures around 8°C. As the afternoon rolls in, it will continue to rain with the temperature expected to reach its peak for the day at around 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions look set to be a bit milder in comparison. There will still be scattered showers, but the morning low temperature will be slightly warmer, around 9°C. The afternoon will continue to be wet, however, with the high temperature predicted to be around 18°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, Glasgow will continue to see scattered showers and cloudy conditions. Minimum temperatures will hang around 8°C while the maximum temperatures will vary slightly but generally hover around 15°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox