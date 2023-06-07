Today's weather outlook for Glasgow, Wednesday June 7
Today starts with a clear sky and a minimum of 6°C, gradually rising to a warm 23.1°C in the afternoon, as sunny conditions prevail throughout the day. The average for the day is 14.1°C, allowing for comfortable conditions as the day progresses.
Tomorrow morning commences with clear conditions and a minimum of 5.9°C. However, the sky will become cloudy with sunny spells as the day progresses. The maximum of 21.3°C will be reached in the afternoon, while the average for the day will be 13.6°C.
Over the next few days, the mornings will continue to have minimums around 6-7°C, with the afternoons reaching maximum temperatures in the range of 20-23°C. Clear to cloudy skies with sunny spells can be expected during these days, ensuring generally pleasant conditions for everyone.
