Glasgow daily weather forecast
Today is expected to be cold with a minimum of 5.8°C, and the day will gradually turn sunny as it progresses. In the afternoon, it is anticipated to heat up to a maximum of 18.9°C, offering a warm and enjoyable environment. The overall average will be around 12.4°C during the daytime.
Tomorrow morning, the minimum will slightly rise to 6.4°C and the maximum is forecast to reach 19.6°C in the afternoon, making it warmer than today. The overall average is predicted to be a comfortable 12.8°C during the daytime. The sky will be mostly cloudy with sunny spells throughout the day.
Over the next few days, occasional patchy rain is possible, but the warmth will continue to increase with a maximum of 20.4°C. The mornings will remain cool with minimum temperatures ranging from 5.3°C to 6.8°C. The average variance in temperature during these days will be approximately 13.2°C. Cloud coverage may vary, but sunshine and warmth can still be anticipated.
