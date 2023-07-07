Today's weather in Glasgow
Today starts off with heavy rain in the morning as temperatures remain around 12°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rain lessens slightly, temperatures start to rise, reaching a maximum of 21°C. Despite this, scattered showers persist throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, we can expect similar conditions to today with moderate rain and temperatures around 12°C. However, as the day progresses into the afternoon, the rain will become more moderate and temperatures will rise slightly higher than today, peaking at 22°C.
Looking at the next few days, the trend of moderate rain continues but temperatures start to drop slightly. The minimum temperature will dip to 10°C, with the maximum temperature hovering around 20°C. Scattered showers and cloudy conditions will prevail, so be sure to keep your umbrella handy as you go about your day.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox