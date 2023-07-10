Today's weather outlook for Glasgow
Today will start with a cool and misty morning, with the temperature around 10°C and the possibility of scattered showers. By afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 17°C and moderate rain is expected.
Tomorrow morning will continue the trend of cool temperatures hovering around 11°C, however, it will be slightly cooler than today. Fog is expected, followed by scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will peak at 16°C and we will experience slightly more rain than the previous day.
Looking ahead to the day after tomorrow, morning temperatures will cool further to 10°C and we can anticipate fog. By afternoon, temperatures will top at 16°C and rain is expected. The trend for the next few days shows consistent rain and similar temperature ranges with minimums around 10°C and maximums reaching up to 16°C.
Overall, anticipate a few cool and rainy days ahead, perfect for staying inside with a good book or movie. Remember to carry an umbrella if you need to go out!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox