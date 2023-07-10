10 July 2023

Today's weather outlook for Glasgow

By AI Newsroom
10 July 2023

Today will start with a cool and misty morning, with the temperature around 10°C and the possibility of scattered showers. By afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 17°C and moderate rain is expected.

Tomorrow morning will continue the trend of cool temperatures hovering around 11°C, however, it will be slightly cooler than today. Fog is expected, followed by scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will peak at 16°C and we will experience slightly more rain than the previous day.

Looking ahead to the day after tomorrow, morning temperatures will cool further to 10°C and we can anticipate fog. By afternoon, temperatures will top at 16°C and rain is expected. The trend for the next few days shows consistent rain and similar temperature ranges with minimums around 10°C and maximums reaching up to 16°C.

Overall, anticipate a few cool and rainy days ahead, perfect for staying inside with a good book or movie. Remember to carry an umbrella if you need to go out!

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Today's London weather: Cloudy start to the week

news

BBC suspends staff member after explicit photo claims about unnamed presenter

news

Eight-year-old girl and woman in her 40s critical after school car crash

news