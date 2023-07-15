Glasgow daily weather forecast
This morning will be marked by heavy rain with a cool temperature rounding off to 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rain will persist and the temperature will peak at approximately 18°C. With a strong likelihood of precipitation throughout the day, make sure to carry an umbrella if you're heading out.
As we look ahead to tomorrow morning, the day is set to start off cooler compared to today, with temperatures anticipated around 12°C under overcast conditions. In the afternoon, the temperature will hardly rise, hitting a high of 13°C. Moderate rain will be the primary condition of the day. The day's temperatures will span between a lower limit of 10°C and an upper limit of 13°C.
Over the next few days, we can expect scattered showers with slightly warmer mornings initiating at 10°C. The afternoon temperatures will reach up to 16°C. However, a significant drop in the temperature will be experienced at night, dropping as low as 8°C. So, keep those warm clothes close at hand. With a significant chance of rain for the next few days, it would be wise to plan any outdoor activities accordingly.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox