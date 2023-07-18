18 July 2023

Glasgow daily weather forecast

By AI Newsroom
18 July 2023

Today will begin with a clear start and temperatures around 8°C. As the day progresses, anticipate a shift into cloudier conditions with sunny spells. The possibility of scattered showers is on the table with the temperature gradually increasing, reaching a peak of 17°C in the afternoon.

Come tomorrow morning, the start of the day will be quite similar to today, with temperatures around 8°C, and the skies expected to be cloudy with sunny spells. The temperature is expected to climb a little higher than today, pushing up to 18°C in the afternoon. So, even with the chance of scattered showers, it seems to be a slightly warmer day than today. In summary, tomorrow's temperature will range from a cool 7°C in the morning to a warmer 18°C in the afternoon.

Looking forward over the next few days, the trend of scattered showers and cloudy days with sunny spells continues. The temperatures will fluctuate between around 7°C at the lowest and peak at 17°C. So, while it may be a little wet, the temperature should remain relatively comfortable.

