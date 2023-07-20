20 July 2023

Today's weather in Glasgow, Thursday July 20

By AI Newsroom
20 July 2023

Today, you can expect a cool morning, with the temperature hovering around 7°C. The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, breaking the monotony of the grey canvas above. There's a chance of scattered showers, so carrying an umbrella might be a good idea. As the day proceeds into the afternoon, it will remain relatively cool with the maximum temperature reaching up to 17°C. Clouds will still dominate the sky, and the showers may continue throughout the afternoon.

Moving onto tomorrow morning, the cool conditions will persist with temperatures similar to today, around 8°C. It will still be cloudy with sunny spells, but the possibility of scattered showers is higher than today. The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature compared to today, reaching up to 16°C. Scattered showers will continue throughout the afternoon.

Looking further into the next few days, a general trend can be observed. The mornings will remain cool with temperatures varying between 8°C and 9°C. The afternoons, on the other hand, will see a gradual decrease in temperature, reaching a maximum of 13°C in the coming days. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be a common feature throughout, indicating a consistently wet spell ahead.

In summary, it's going to be a cool and wet period with temperatures fluctuating between 7°C and 17°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Today's weather in London, Thursday July 20

news

GB News’ Dan Wootton brands social media a 'cesspit' as he denies criminal allegations made against him

news

'We're going to throw absolutely everything at it!' says Ben Stokes ahead of 4th Ashes Test

cricket