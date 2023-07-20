Today's weather in Glasgow, Thursday July 20
Today, you can expect a cool morning, with the temperature hovering around 7°C. The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, breaking the monotony of the grey canvas above. There's a chance of scattered showers, so carrying an umbrella might be a good idea. As the day proceeds into the afternoon, it will remain relatively cool with the maximum temperature reaching up to 17°C. Clouds will still dominate the sky, and the showers may continue throughout the afternoon.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, the cool conditions will persist with temperatures similar to today, around 8°C. It will still be cloudy with sunny spells, but the possibility of scattered showers is higher than today. The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature compared to today, reaching up to 16°C. Scattered showers will continue throughout the afternoon.
Looking further into the next few days, a general trend can be observed. The mornings will remain cool with temperatures varying between 8°C and 9°C. The afternoons, on the other hand, will see a gradual decrease in temperature, reaching a maximum of 13°C in the coming days. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be a common feature throughout, indicating a consistently wet spell ahead.
In summary, it's going to be a cool and wet period with temperatures fluctuating between 7°C and 17°C.
