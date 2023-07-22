Glasgow daily weather forecast
This morning we can expect scattered showers with a cool start at 10°C. As the afternoon approaches, it will remain cool with the temperature peaking at 14°C. You might want to keep an umbrella handy as we have showers expected throughout the day.
In comparison, tomorrow morning might feel a bit colder with the temperature around 11°C. The rest of the day will see moderate rain, and despite scattered showers, the temperature will slightly decrease, hovering around 12°C.
Looking ahead, over the next few days, we will see a trend of moderate rain. The temperatures will fluctuate between a low of 8°C and a high of 17°C. Therefore, it might be prudent to carry a raincoat or umbrella to help you stay dry and comfortable throughout this period.
